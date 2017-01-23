UN, Nordic groups meet at Finland hum...

UN, Nordic groups meet at Finland humanitarian aid to Syria

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" As talks between the Syrian government and rebel factions continue in Kazakhstan, Nordic and United Nations aid groups are meeting in Finland to discuss the plight of civilians in the war that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's population. The meetings aim to provide more aid to people in the region, focusing on women, girls and other vulnerable groups such as the disabled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 23 min bottlecap 198
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,372
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr Fascist Nazi Ukraine 6,388
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 5 hr George 2
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 5 hr George 2
News Sports Court Rejects Serbia's Challenge To Koso... 6 hr Kosovo is not cou... 1
News Kosovo leader hopeful ahead of talks with Serbia 6 hr Kosovo is not cou... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC