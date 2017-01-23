UN, Nordic groups meet at Finland humanitarian aid to Syria
" As talks between the Syrian government and rebel factions continue in Kazakhstan, Nordic and United Nations aid groups are meeting in Finland to discuss the plight of civilians in the war that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's population. The meetings aim to provide more aid to people in the region, focusing on women, girls and other vulnerable groups such as the disabled.
