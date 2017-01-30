UK says Trump visit still on amid out...

UK says Trump visit still on amid outcry over travel ban

A state visit to Britain by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, the prime minister's office said Monday, despite increasing calls for it to be Furor over the travel ban has tarnished what British officials had considered a highly successful trip to Washington by Prime Minister Theresa May. She met Trump at the White House on Friday and announced that he had been invited to come to Britain later this year as the guest of Queen Elizabeth II. May's Downing St. office said Monday that "an invitation has been extended and accepted," and the visit is still on.

