UK minister sees threat of Islamic State chemical attack in Britain
Ben Wallace arrives for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron's first cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in Westminster, London, Britain, May 12, 2015. Islamic State militants have aspirations to launch mass-casualty chemical attacks on targets in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, the British security minister said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|31 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|920
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|edna19
|10
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|Fireworks 2017
|996
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|14 hr
|George
|41
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Dec 30
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,210
|Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ...
|Dec 29
|zika
|1
|Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi...
|Dec 29
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC