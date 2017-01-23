UK government loses Brexit case, must...

UK government loses Brexit case, must consult Parliament

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Home

Britain's government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to trigger negotiations by the end of March. The 8-3 ruling forces the government to put a bill before Parliament, giving pro-EU politicians a chance to soften the terms of Brexit -- Britain's exit from the EU.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia and Kosovo Seek to Calm Nerves After Tra... 11 min svrbisatanci 4
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 54 min Trump your President 209
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr ENTER 6,389
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr Teddy 1,372
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 8 hr George 2
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 8 hr George 2
News Sports Court Rejects Serbia's Challenge To Koso... 9 hr Kosovo is not cou... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC