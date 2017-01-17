UK financial sector could lose 200,000 jobs over Brexit uncertainty, MPs told
The UK's powerhouse financial sector would face heightened risk and an exodus of 232,000 jobs without certainty over Britain's Brexit deal, MPs have heard. Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group , said two thirds of the job losses would be felt outside Greater London, with the blow coming as soon as the euro clearing operation leaves Britain's shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|11 min
|Strahd
|1,088
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|4 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Lu yg menderita jing
|1,056
|Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "...
|14 hr
|truth
|1
|Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio...
|Mon
|NAZI RUSSIA
|1
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov...
|Mon
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu...
|Mon
|Kosovo is part of...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC