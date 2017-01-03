U.S. military vows more complex train...

U.S. military vows more complex training in Europe to deter Russia

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NATO and U.S. flags flutter as U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter flies over the military air base in Siauliai, Lithuania, April 27, 2016. The U.S. military on Sunday vowed to increase the scope and complexity of its European training exercises to deter Russian aggression, as more U.S. tanks, trucks and other equipment arrived in Germany for a big buildup on NATO's eastern flank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Hungarian 101 1,048
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 3 hr Xstain Mullahs 10
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 10 hr LAVON AFFAIR 4
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 22 hr Ricat anak goblok 1,034
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Sat PAYBACK 8
News 'K. Serbs have all rights to form Community on ... Sat MilovanDrecunIsAL... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,752 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC