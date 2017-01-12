Tunisian security officers 'delayed a...

Tunisian security officers 'delayed arrival at Sousse terror attack hotel'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Campaignseries.co.uk

Trudy Jones,of Blackwood was one of the Britons who died in the terrorist attack on hotels in Sousse, Tunisia TUNISIAN law enforcement units deliberately delayed their arrival on the scene of the terrorist attack in Sousse in which 38 tourists were killed, an inquest has heard. The hearing into the deaths of 30 Britons in the June 2015 assault by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui Yacoubi heard that a local investigation into the slaughter criticised some police for stalling as they made their way to the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 36 min otak lu stress rud 1,110
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 58 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,209
News Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border 1 hr Kosovo is not cou... 5
News Kosovo Prime Minister Urges Calm Over Conflict ... 1 hr Kosovo is not cou... 2
News Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13) 5 hr soso 913
News President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U... 6 hr Fasisticke E-novine 1
News Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbors row o... 6 hr svrbisatanci 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC