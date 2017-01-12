Tunisian security officers 'delayed arrival at Sousse terror attack hotel'
Trudy Jones,of Blackwood was one of the Britons who died in the terrorist attack on hotels in Sousse, Tunisia TUNISIAN law enforcement units deliberately delayed their arrival on the scene of the terrorist attack in Sousse in which 38 tourists were killed, an inquest has heard. The hearing into the deaths of 30 Britons in the June 2015 assault by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui Yacoubi heard that a local investigation into the slaughter criticised some police for stalling as they made their way to the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|36 min
|otak lu stress rud
|1,110
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|58 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,209
|Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border
|1 hr
|Kosovo is not cou...
|5
|Kosovo Prime Minister Urges Calm Over Conflict ...
|1 hr
|Kosovo is not cou...
|2
|Northern Irish fighting rages on as rioters bra... (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|soso
|913
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|6 hr
|Fasisticke E-novine
|1
|Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbors row o...
|6 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC