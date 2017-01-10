Tunisia beach massacre victim identified by glittery nail varnish, inquest told
Trudy Jones, from Gwent, South Wales, who was among the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisian beach massacre A victim of the Tunisia beach massacre was identified by her glittery nail varnish after being shot in the neck and chest, an inquest has heard. Trudy Jones, 51, from South Wales, was a divorced single mother-of-four, who was holidaying with friends when she was killed.
