Trump hints at European immigration restrictions

President-elect Donald Trump in an interview suggested that his pledge to tighten immigration restrictions could be extended to European nations, according to a Bild transcript translated by CNN from German. Trump reiterated plans to implement what he calls "extreme vetting" of people from the Muslim world.

