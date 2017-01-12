Trump hints at European immigration restrictions
President-elect Donald Trump in an interview suggested that his pledge to tighten immigration restrictions could be extended to European nations, according to a Bild transcript translated by CNN from German. Trump reiterated plans to implement what he calls "extreme vetting" of people from the Muslim world.
