Trump brings Churchill bust back to Oval Office
President Donald Trump restored the bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office immediately after assuming the presidency on Friday, the most notable move in an aesthetic redecoration of the space. Trump signed his first executive orders at the Resolute Desk before new gold curtains with a blue trim, a new sunburst-patterned carpet and new brocade couches.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|George
|1,300
|First Trump era war? Serbia versus Muslim Kosovo
|12 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|5
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|13 hr
|James
|7
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|19 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Fri
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|5
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|Fri
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
