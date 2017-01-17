Trump brings Churchill bust back to O...

Trump brings Churchill bust back to Oval Office

16 hrs ago

President Donald Trump restored the bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office immediately after assuming the presidency on Friday, the most notable move in an aesthetic redecoration of the space. Trump signed his first executive orders at the Resolute Desk before new gold curtains with a blue trim, a new sunburst-patterned carpet and new brocade couches.

Chicago, IL

