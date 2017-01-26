Time Out with Jenness Mitchell
AFTER calling Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman" during a US Presidential debate, Donald Trump's insult quickly began to trend amongst his opponent's supporters. At the moment it looks as if Anne Hathaway will join Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson in the two lead roles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|24 min
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1,403
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|2 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'If need be, my sons and I will take part in wa...
|7 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|7 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|8 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came
|8 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Haradinaj: Pristina's position is inferior and ...
|8 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC