Tiempo Libre performs at Ridgefield P...

Tiempo Libre performs at Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

One of Gloria Estefan 's favorite bands is coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse. The three-time Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean music group, Tiempo Libre, will be there Wednesday, Feb. 8. This Miami-based band is known for mixing classical and Cuban music with jazz and groove, creating an exhilarating sound that makes everyone want to get up and dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,450
News Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ... 13 hr Bulgaromans 4
News KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo 14 hr Operacija Potkovica 4
News 'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo... Fri mike 2
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Fri Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting Fri Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Thu MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,214
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Ferguson
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC