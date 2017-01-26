Tiempo Libre performs at Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

One of Gloria Estefan 's favorite bands is coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse. The three-time Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean music group, Tiempo Libre, will be there Wednesday, Feb. 8. This Miami-based band is known for mixing classical and Cuban music with jazz and groove, creating an exhilarating sound that makes everyone want to get up and dance.

