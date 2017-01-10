Thousands gather for 'solidarity' mar...

Thousands gather for 'solidarity' march after Donald Trump takes office

Thousands of women and men have gathered ahead of a global "solidarity" march in the wake of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. The Women's March on London event is being held in conjunction with others taking place in cities across the world to promote women's and human rights.

Chicago, IL

