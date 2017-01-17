Thomas Cook bringing 1,000 UK tourist...

Thomas Cook bringing 1,000 UK tourists home from Gambia amid political unrest

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Thomas Cook said it will operate an additional programme of flights from Gambia to bring 985 package holiday customers back to Britain Nearly 1,000 holidaymakers on Thomas Cook packages in Gambia are to be flown home amid growing concerns about political unrest in the west African nation. The holiday company said it had triggered contingency plans after the Foreign Office urged Britons to avoid all non-essential travel to the winter destination.

