Theresa May vows to shape 'stronger future' as she unveils industrial strategy

14 hrs ago

Prime Minister Theresa May launched the Government's new industrial strategy for a post-Brexit Britain as she held her first Cabinet meeting in the regions. Mrs May and 30 ministers met at a science park and business incubator in Daresbury, near Warrington, Cheshire to discuss a new approach for the UK as the country prepares to exit the European single market.

Chicago, IL

