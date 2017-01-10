Theresa May vows to shape 'stronger future' as she unveils industrial strategy
Prime Minister Theresa May launched the Government's new industrial strategy for a post-Brexit Britain as she held her first Cabinet meeting in the regions. Mrs May and 30 ministers met at a science park and business incubator in Daresbury, near Warrington, Cheshire to discuss a new approach for the UK as the country prepares to exit the European single market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|10 min
|Crackle
|171
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,362
|Albanian language agency published fake intervi...
|2 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|3 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|'Thaci to seek recognition in front of Nikolic ...
|3 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|5 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|8 hr
|CCCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC