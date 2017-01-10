Theresa May vows to shape 'stronger future' as she unveils industrial strategy

Prime Minister Theresa May launched the Government's new industrial strategy for a post-Brexit Britain as she held her first Cabinet meeting in the regions. Mrs May and 30 ministers met at a science park and business incubator in Daresbury, near Warrington, Cheshire to discuss a new approach for the UK as the country prepares to exit the European single market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.