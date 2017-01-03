Theresa May again signals painful Brexit
Theresa May has revealed little about her strategy for pulling Britain out of the European Union. But comments made Sunday by the prime minister suggest that exit negotiations will be exceptionally painful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,048
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|3 hr
|Xstain Mullahs
|10
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|10 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|22 hr
|Ricat anak goblok
|1,034
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Sat
|Teddy
|15
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|Sat
|PAYBACK
|8
|'K. Serbs have all rights to form Community on ...
|Sat
|MilovanDrecunIsAL...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC