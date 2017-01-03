Theresa May again signals painful Brexit

Theresa May again signals painful Brexit

Theresa May has revealed little about her strategy for pulling Britain out of the European Union. But comments made Sunday by the prime minister suggest that exit negotiations will be exceptionally painful.

