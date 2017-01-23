The UN refugee agency is asking for n...

The UN refugee agency is asking for nearly $8 billion to help displaced Syrians

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

As talks between Syrian factions and the government concluded in Kazakhstan, U.N. agencies and non-governmental groups at an aid conference in Finland appealed Tuesday for more than $8 billion in funding to help millions of displaced people inside Syria and those who have fled the conflict to neighboring countries. The U.N. refugee agency is seeking $4.63 billion in new funding to help at least 4.8 million people who have escaped the war by going abroad, mainly to Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Turkey, and an estimated $3.4 billion to help an estimated 13.5 million internally displaced people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 38 min Hungarian 101 1,375
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 2 hr Listen 3
News Serbia and Kosovo Seek to Calm Nerves After Tra... 3 hr svrbisatanci 4
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 4 hr Trump your President 209
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 6 hr ENTER 6,389
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 11 hr George 2
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 12 hr George 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC