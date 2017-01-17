The team of British executioners was ...

The team of British executioners was responsible for the killing of Briton Alan Henning

United States authorities have imposed sanctions on Briton Alexanda Kotey after officially naming him as a member of the Islamic State terror cell nicknamed The Beatles. The US State Department said Kotey, 33, from Paddington, London, is one of four members of a group that beheaded around two dozen hostages, including American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

