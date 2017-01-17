The team of British executioners was responsible for the killing of Briton Alan Henning
United States authorities have imposed sanctions on Briton Alexanda Kotey after officially naming him as a member of the Islamic State terror cell nicknamed The Beatles. The US State Department said Kotey, 33, from Paddington, London, is one of four members of a group that beheaded around two dozen hostages, including American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.
