The Latest: UK Prime Minister 'does n...

The Latest: UK Prime Minister 'does not agree' with order

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Protesters assemble at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 after two Iraqi refugees were detained while trying to enter the country. On Friday, Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo... 29 min equation 3
News Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government... 42 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Remembering Those Who Suffered and Those Who Sa... 45 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,480
News The Latest: Cuomo: 6 still in detention at Kenn... 4 hr Wildchild 2
News Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ... Sat DaniEl 7
News KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo Sat Operacija Potkovica 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,702 • Total comments across all topics: 278,374,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC