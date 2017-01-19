The Latest: Obama lashes out at Congress over Guantanamo
President Barack Obama is criticizing Congress for refusing to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, saying there's "simply no justification beyond politics" to keep it open. Obama pledged at the start of his presidency to close the facility in his first year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,260
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|4 hr
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
|Pristina complains to EU and U.S. about Serbian...
|4 hr
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|14 hr
|Frogface Kate
|4
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|15 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|George
|6,370
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|23 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC