The Latest: Obama lashes out at Congress over Guantanamo

President Barack Obama is criticizing Congress for refusing to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, saying there's "simply no justification beyond politics" to keep it open. Obama pledged at the start of his presidency to close the facility in his first year.

