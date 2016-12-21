The Latest: Israel identifies victim ...

The Latest: Israel identifies victim of Istanbul shooting

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

An Israeli woman has been identified as one of the 39 victims of the shooting attack in an Istanbul nightclub. Israel's foreign ministry confirms that 18-year-old Leanne Nasser from the Israeli-Arab town of Tira was killed.

Chicago, IL

