The early visit will mark something of a coup for the Prime Minister

Theresa May will be the first foreign leader to visit Donald Trump when she travels to the United States next week, the White House has confirmed. The visit represents a coup for the Prime Minister after an uncertain start to relations with the president following his shock election in November.

