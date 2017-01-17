Tajani elected president of European Parliament
Italian parliament member and candidate for the presidency Antonio Tajani delivers his speech before the vote for the presidency of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The European Parliament picks a success to its outgoing socialist President Martin Schulz.
