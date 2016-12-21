Syrian suspected of planning truck at...

Syrian suspected of planning truck attack in Germany arrested

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A Syrian migrant who arrived in Germany two years ago has been arrested on suspicion of seeking funds from Islamic State to drive truck bombs into a crowd, a German state prosecutor's office said on Monday, Reuters reported. The arrest follows an attack two weeks ago when a Tunisian whose asylum request had been rejected rammed a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 56 min Teddy 938
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 3 hr anak lu juga kela... 1,007
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... 7 hr Defined 1
News 'We've been fools to recognize Macedonia under ... 8 hr Macedonia is Greece 1
News Leader of opposition Montenegrin party visits B... 8 hr CCCC 1
News Will Trump ease pressure on Serbia over Kosovo? 8 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Sun edna19 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC