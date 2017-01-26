Spanish leader: far-right election wins could destroy Europe
Spain's conservative prime minister says election victories for far-right parties in France and Germany would be a catastrophe for Europe. Mariano Rajoy told Onda Cero radio Thursday that wins for Marine le Pen's National Front in French elections in the spring and the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, in Germany in September would lead "simply to the destruction of Europe."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|58 min
|Reply
|1,423
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|2 hr
|mike
|2
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|4 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo
|4 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting
|5 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|9 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Enter
|6,394
