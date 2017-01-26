Spanish leader: far-right election wi...

Spanish leader: far-right election wins could destroy Europe

Spain's conservative prime minister says election victories for far-right parties in France and Germany would be a catastrophe for Europe. Mariano Rajoy told Onda Cero radio Thursday that wins for Marine le Pen's National Front in French elections in the spring and the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, in Germany in September would lead "simply to the destruction of Europe."

Chicago, IL

