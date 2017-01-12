Spain's envoy to UK resigns amid outc...

Spain's envoy to UK resigns amid outcry over plane crash

Spain's ambassador to the United Kingdom has resigned amid increasing calls for him to be sacked over his handling of 75 deaths in a 2003 crash of a military jet. Ambassador Federico Trillo announced his resignation on Thursday, saying he doesn*t want to interfere with the government's work.

