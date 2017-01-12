Spain's envoy to UK resigns amid outcry over plane crash
Spain's ambassador to the United Kingdom has resigned amid increasing calls for him to be sacked over his handling of 75 deaths in a 2003 crash of a military jet. Ambassador Federico Trillo announced his resignation on Thursday, saying he doesn*t want to interfere with the government's work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Ibu ibu preman
|1,089
|Arrest warrant for Thaci is valid here - justic...
|4 hr
|whoever
|2
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|4 hr
|whoever
|19
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|Strahd
|1,139
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|19 hr
|James
|1
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|Wed
|Crnogorac
|2
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC