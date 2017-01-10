Six former X Factor stars to compete to become the UK's Eurovision entry
Six former X Factor hopefuls, including former semi-finalist Danyl Johnson, will vie to represent the United Kingdom at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Danyl and fellow 2009 contestant Lucie Jones are hoping for glory along with 2012 hopeful Salena Mastroianni, 2015 auditionee Holly Brewer and 2016 contestants Olivia Garcia and Nate Simpson.
