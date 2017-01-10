Six former X Factor stars to compete ...

Six former X Factor stars to compete to become the UK's Eurovision entry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

Six former X Factor hopefuls, including former semi-finalist Danyl Johnson, will vie to represent the United Kingdom at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Danyl and fellow 2009 contestant Lucie Jones are hoping for glory along with 2012 hopeful Salena Mastroianni, 2015 auditionee Holly Brewer and 2016 contestants Olivia Garcia and Nate Simpson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 3 min southern at heart 189
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 5 hr Hungarian 101 1,362
News Albanian language agency published fake intervi... 5 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 6 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News 'Thaci to seek recognition in front of Nikolic ... 6 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 8 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... 11 hr CCCC 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC