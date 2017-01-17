Six Britons killed in minibus crash on Saudi Arabia pilgrimage
Six Britons have died in a minibus crash in Saudi Arabia on their way back from a pilgrimage to Mecca. A couple from Glasgow and four people believed to be from Manchester died in the incident near Medina on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leigh Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|4
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|7 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|3
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|George
|6,370
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|16 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia...
|16 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Donald Trump Embarks On His Apology Tour Before...
|19 hr
|Teddy
|19
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|19 hr
|Ibu ibu preman
|1,138
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC