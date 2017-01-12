Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo a...

Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan train row

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Train hostesses stand in a train carriage decorated with iconic religious figures as it departs from Belgrade to Mitrovica, Kosovo at Belgrade's railway station, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Serbia has launched a railway link to Serb-dominated northern Kosovo despite protests from authorities in Pristina who described the move as a provocation and an aggressive violation of Kosovo's sovereignty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 min Tes pinter apa oon 1,107
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,194
News Serbian nationalist train causes tension as it ... 1 hr Puc 2
News Serbia says Kosovo wants war in stand-off over ... 6 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan... 11 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Twitter 12 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Stopped train triggers major political row in B... 12 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,744 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC