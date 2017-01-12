Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Monten...

Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro failed coup

Serbian police said Friday they arrested two Serbs sought by Montenegro for alleged involvement in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the Balkan country's government. Police said that Nemanja Ristic and Predrag Bogicevic were arrested on an international warrant issued by Montenegro.

