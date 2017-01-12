Secret police file: Trump sure of presidential win - in 1996
In this picture taken on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, librarian Marcela Strouhalova manages Communist-era secret police files on Czechoslovakia born Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, at the Security Service Archive in Prague, Czech Republic. According to the files, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was confident he would win the presidential election in the United States in 1996 as an independent.
