Scottish independence would bring 'turbo-charged' austerity - Jeremy Corbyn

Independence would result in "turbo-charged austerity" for Scotland and a "glaring hole" in the cash for essential public services, Jeremy Corbyn has warned. While First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take the UK out of Europe's single market "undoubtedly" makes a second referendum more likely, the Labour leader cautioned Scots against leaving the UK.

Chicago, IL

