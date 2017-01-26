Scotland's First Minister has urged Mrs May to take into account the views of the Scottish people
Nicola Sturgeon has warned time is running out for the Prime Minister to "heed the voice of Scotland" ahead of key Brexit talks. Scotland's First Minister urged Theresa May to take proposals from the devolved administrations seriously when she chairs a "crucial" meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee in Cardiff on Monday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|38 min
|Teddy
|1,470
|Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ...
|16 hr
|DaniEl
|7
|KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo
|Sat
|Operacija Potkovica
|4
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Fri
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting
|Fri
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Thu
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
