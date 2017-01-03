Scholarship honors Torrey Pines graduate killed in Nice attack
A fundraiser was held Saturday at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar to help launch a scholarship honoring slain student Nicolas Leslie. Leslie, a 20-year-old UC Berkeley student from Del Mar, died in the July terrorist attack in Nice, France.
