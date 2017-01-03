Red Cross warns of 'humanitarian cris...

Red Cross warns of 'humanitarian crisis' as it steps in to help NHS

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the NHS in England cope with winter pressures, warning of a "humanitarian crisis" as it emerged two patients died in the same accident and emergency department in the last week. The latest figures show the NHS is coming under increased pressure, with overflowing A&E departments shut their doors to patients more than 140 times in December.

