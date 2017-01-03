Red Cross warns of 'humanitarian crisis' as it steps in to help NHS
The Red Cross has stepped in to help the NHS in England cope with winter pressures, warning of a "humanitarian crisis" as it emerged two patients died in the same accident and emergency department in the last week. The latest figures show the NHS is coming under increased pressure, with overflowing A&E departments shut their doors to patients more than 140 times in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,010
|Merkel urges Germans not to marginalize Muslims (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|3 hr
|Singaporean n pro...
|6
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|EGP AKL
|1,033
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|12 hr
|Zech
|2
|President takes part in Christmas ritual, talks...
|13 hr
|Dragan Boskovic
|1
|Kosovo Calls On France To Release Ex-Prime Mini...
|14 hr
|Dragan Boskovic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC