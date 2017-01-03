Queen Elizabeth II attends church aft...

Queen Elizabeth II attends church after missing 2 weeks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in a car with Prince Philip, arrives to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. The 90-year-old British monarch was applauded by well-wishers as she arrived by car at St. Mary Magdalene Church in eastern England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 min Hungarian 101 1,047
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 36 min Xstain Mullahs 10
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 7 hr LAVON AFFAIR 4
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 19 hr Ricat anak goblok 1,034
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Sat PAYBACK 8
News 'K. Serbs have all rights to form Community on ... Sat MilovanDrecunIsAL... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,802 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC