Prince Albert says Grace Kelly's home will reopen in 2018
Kelly's son, Prince Albert of Monaco, told People magazine for a story published online on Jan. 30, 2017, that the Philadelphia home where the Oscar-winning actress grew up will reopen ... . FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, Prince Albert II of Monaco waves after touring a house he recently purchased in Philadelphia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|42 min
|Teddy
|1,577
|Pristina prevents Vulin from entering Kosovo
|9 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|12 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,216
|Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ...
|12 hr
|George
|6
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|17 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|19 hr
|George
|6,397
|Croatia's Jews boycott Holocaust Remembrance in...
|Mon
|truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC