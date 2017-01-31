Prince Albert says Grace Kelly's home...

Prince Albert says Grace Kelly's home will reopen in 2018

Kelly's son, Prince Albert of Monaco, told People magazine for a story published online on Jan. 30, 2017, that the Philadelphia home where the Oscar-winning actress grew up will reopen ... . FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, Prince Albert II of Monaco waves after touring a house he recently purchased in Philadelphia.

