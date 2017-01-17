Polish police release protesters' pho...

Polish police release protesters' photos, seeking identities

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Poland's interior minister defended the decision to post photos of some anti-government protesters to illustrate the country's "zero tolerance for breaches of the law," but opposition lawmakers Thursday called it an act of "political revenge" intended to intimidate government critics. Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was referring to the publication on the Warsaw police department's website of images of 21 people who took part in a Dec. 16 protest outside Poland's parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,260
News Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi... 4 hr etnicku pripadnost 1
News Pristina complains to EU and U.S. about Serbian... 4 hr etnicku pripadnost 1
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 14 hr Frogface Kate 4
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 15 hr RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 3
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 19 hr George 6,370
News Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi... 23 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,283 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC