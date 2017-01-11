Polish lawmakers return to work as blockade continues
Polish lawmakers returned to parliament Wednesday after a holiday recess marked by an unprecedented political crisis - weeks of occupation of the main legislative hall by opposition lawmakers angry over moves by the conservative ruling party. Parliament was scheduled to open its session in the afternoon with no compromise yet reached between the government and opposition and it was unclear if and how the normal functioning of the Sejm, or lower house of parliament, might resume.
