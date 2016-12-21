PM should have called for my wife's release, says husband of Briton held in Iran
The husband of a British-Iranian woman being held behind bars in Tehran has criticised the Government's response to her plight as she prepares for an appeal in the latest stage of the battle for her freedom. Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in jail for allegedly plotting to topple the government in Tehran but details of the charges against her have been kept secret and her husband Richard Ratcliffe claimed she was being used as a "bargaining chip" in a diplomatic spat between Iran and the UK.
