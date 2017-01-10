PBS portrays another young queen

Young queens -- think of them as a way to get your mind off old presidents. Victoria, premiering tonight on PBS' Masterpiece, stars Jenna Coleman as the teenager who in 1837 became England's queen for the next six decades.

Chicago, IL

