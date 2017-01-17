Panorama probe identifies 'man behind Tunisia beach massacre'
A man accused of being the ringleader of a terror attack in Tunisia that left 30 Britons dead has been identified by a BBC Panorama investigation, the programme said. Chamseddine al-Sandi was named in confessions by suspects arrested in connection with the atrocity in June 2015 as being the mastermind behind the beach attack, the BBC reported.
