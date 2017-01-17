Panorama probe identifies 'man behind...

Panorama probe identifies 'man behind Tunisia beach massacre'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Wimbledon Guardian

A man accused of being the ringleader of a terror attack in Tunisia that left 30 Britons dead has been identified by a BBC Panorama investigation, the programme said. Chamseddine al-Sandi was named in confessions by suspects arrested in connection with the atrocity in June 2015 as being the mastermind behind the beach attack, the BBC reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr Idih najis 1,053
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr Pro Ukraine_ 1,078
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... 6 hr truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... 18 hr NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 19 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... 19 hr Kosovo is part of... 3
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 21 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,357

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC