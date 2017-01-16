Northern Ireland unity government crumbles, faces March vote
Northern Ireland's shattered unity government will be dissolved next week to make way for an early election demanded by the coalition's main Irish Catholic party, the secretary of state for the British territory announced Monday. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire said the election to re-elect the Northern Ireland Assembly would be held March 2, six weeks after its dissolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 min
|OCCUPIED CRIMEA
|1,222
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|2 hr
|pupurri
|3
|Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border
|3 hr
|whoever
|6
|Serbia, Kosovo Train Crisis Just Latest Test Of...
|3 hr
|whoever
|4
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|3 hr
|whoever
|2
|NATO 'watching situation closely, urging restra...
|3 hr
|whoever
|2
|Nikolic to U.S. ambassador: You've created lots...
|3 hr
|whoever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC