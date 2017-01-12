News 18 mins ago 9:45 p.m.Mystery of London fog that killed 12,000 finally solved

News 18 mins ago 9:45 p.m.Mystery of ...

The decades-old mystery of what caused a killer fog that claimed the lives of thousands of people in London appears to have been solved by a team of international scientists. The Great Smog, which blanketed the British capital for five days in December 1952, is estimated by some experts to have killed more than 12,000 people and hospitalized 150,000.

