New Merkel challenger confident of party's chances

Sigmar Gabriel, current chairman of the German Social Democratic Party, SPD, right, and SPD politician and designated party's chairman Martin Schulz, left, laugh as they arrive for a faction meeting of the German Social Democrats at the Reichstag building, host of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

