New international flights see Glasgow Airport passenger numbers soar
THE introduction of new flights to France, Belgium and South Korea has seen passenger numbers at Glasgow Airport soar by 650,000 in the past year. A total of 9.4 million passengers passed through the airport on its 50th anniversary year, a rise credited to the 25 new routes brought on board during 2016.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|1 min
|Teddy
|8
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Strahd
|1,127
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|8 hr
|James
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|DILARANG PAKE SPEKER
|1,078
|Arrest warrant for Thaci is valid here - justic...
|11 hr
|Crnogorac
|1
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|Wed
|Crnogorac
|2
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
