Nazi camp memorial says nationalist l...

Nazi camp memorial says nationalist lawmaker not welcome

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A Nazi concentration camp memorial has rescinded its invitation to a prominent member of a German nationalist party to attend Holocaust Remembrance Day services. The Buchenwald Memorial's move came after Bjoern Hoecke, Alternative for Germany's leader in the state of Thuringia, made comments suggesting ending the country's tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr George 1,395
News 'If need be, my sons and I will take part in wa... 4 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News 'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo... 4 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... 4 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came 4 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Haradinaj: Pristina's position is inferior and ... 4 hr Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 6 hr BIKSU 1,139
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,986 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC