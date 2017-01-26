Nazi camp memorial says nationalist lawmaker not welcome
A Nazi concentration camp memorial has rescinded its invitation to a prominent member of a German nationalist party to attend Holocaust Remembrance Day services. The Buchenwald Memorial's move came after Bjoern Hoecke, Alternative for Germany's leader in the state of Thuringia, made comments suggesting ending the country's tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|George
|1,395
|'If need be, my sons and I will take part in wa...
|4 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|4 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|4 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came
|4 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Haradinaj: Pristina's position is inferior and ...
|4 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|BIKSU
|1,139
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC