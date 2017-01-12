Mother criticises lack of proton therapy centres
Alex Barnes, pictured during his treatment at the age of five, has been given the all-clear after proton beam surgery in the USA, his mother says The mother of a teenage boy who said her son's cancer was treated successfully by proton therapy has criticised the lack of widely available centres in the UK. Rosalie Barnes told the BBC that her 13-year-old son Alex received the treatment in the United States eight years ago.
Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
