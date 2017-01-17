Moroccan arrested on Gran Canaria in terror offences probe

A Moroccan has been arrested in the Canary Islands on suspicion of praising terrorism by promoting armed Islamic groups on the internet. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35373569.ece/7bdd3/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-a9833589-b826-4305-b4dc-ea187e72000a_I1.jpg The man is the second Moroccan to be arrested by Spanish police in as many days on suspicion of terror-related offences A Moroccan has been arrested in the Canary Islands on suspicion of praising terrorism by promoting armed Islamic groups on the internet.

