Mom loses 4 kids at Berlin station, 1 catches fast train

It's every parent's worst nightmare: a woman from Peru lost all four of her children at Berlin's main train station Monday after briefly turning her back on them to buy a ticket. German police said Tuesday that the tearful mother immediately approached officers, who were able to find two of the children wandering around the station.

Chicago, IL

